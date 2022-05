Why Arcos Dorados Was a Golden Stock This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO) shareholders were a happy bunch this week. After all, their stock enjoyed a nearly 9% rise across the Monday-to-Friday trading stretch, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. But that's what a convincing earnings beat will do, and the company certainly scored on that measure.On Wednesday morning, before market open, Arcos Dorados released its first-quarter results. These revealed that the mega-franchiser of McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) restaurants in Latin America earned total revenue of almost $791 million. That was a triple-patty increase of nearly 41% year over year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading