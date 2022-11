Why Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: ARCT) are skyrocketing today, up by 26.5% as of 11:15 a.m. ET. The huge gain came after Arcturus announced yesterday that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with CSL Seqirus, a unit of CSL Limited (OTC: CSLL.Y). The two companies plan to work together to develop and market messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines targeting COVID-19, flu, pandemic preparedness, and three other respiratory infectious diseases.Like many vaccine stocks, Arcturus hasn't had a great year so far. Its shares had plunged more than 50% year to date before the collaboration news.But investors rightfully applauded the deal with CSL. Arcturus will receive an up-front payment of $200 million. This will significantly improve the company's financial position. Arcturus remains unprofitable and had a cash balance of $283.5 million as of June 30, 2022.Continue reading