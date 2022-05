Why Are Block, PayPal, and StoneCo Plunging?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market was having a terrible day on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging by more than 1,100 points at 12:30 p.m. ET and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite on pace for its worst day of the year so far, down by about 5%.However, payment processing stocks were some of the market's worst performers. Fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ) had fallen by more than 10%, online payments giant PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) had declined by 7.5%, and Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) was down by nearly 10% as of the same time.Image source: Getty Images.