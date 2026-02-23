Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
23.02.2026 06:00:58
Why are homegrown apples in the UK more expensive than imported bananas?
From flooding in Peru to the fight for fair wages, a lot more goes into the price of fruit than what supermarkets charge consumers forWhy have apples increased so much in price in the UK? They seem much more expensive than bananas, even though many are homegrown, and so don’t have to travel halfway around the world.It seems bananas (sorry) that fruit grown in the country where it is being sold costs more than produce which has been shipped thousands of miles. But, unlike other goods, such as petrol, the price we pay at the supermarket for fresh food has become detached from the cost of getting it there. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
20.02.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Apples KI-Offensive: Können neue Wearables die Aktie aus dem Tief ziehen? (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Handelsstart zurück (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|Apple-Aktie unter Druck: Setzt der Tech-Riese am 4. März zum Befreiungsschlag an? (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones verliert (finanzen.at)