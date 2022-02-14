|
14.02.2022 11:30:31
Why Are Nio, Li Auto And Xpeng Stock Rallying?
The stocks of U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) have fared well, rising by between 20% to 25% each over the last two weeks, compared to the S&P 500 which gained about 4% over the same period. The recent rally is driven by a couple of factors...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gaming Innovation Groupmehr Nachrichten
|
11:30
|Why Are Nio, Li Auto And Xpeng Stock Rallying? (Forbes)
|
09.02.22
|Why Nio Stock Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.02.22
|Nio: Neue Impulse für die Aktie (Der Aktionär)
|
08.02.22
|Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
04.02.22
|Nio kommt langsam in Fahrt: Das macht die Aktie (Börse Online)
|
03.02.22
|Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday (MotleyFool)
|
03.02.22
|Why GM, Lucid, and Nio Shares All Tumbled in January (MotleyFool)