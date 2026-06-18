Roku Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW4X / ISIN: US77543R1023
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18.06.2026 20:22:00
Why Are Roku Investors No Longer Getting $160 a Share in a Bad Buyout?
It's been a wild week for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) investors. Shares of the smart TV operating system pioneer that soared 20% last Friday on reports of a potential buyout have fallen this week, despite an announced acquisition by Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) on Monday.Fox and Roku claimed that the definitive agreement values Roku at $160 per share, or approximately $22 billion in enterprise value. If you're wondering why Roku stock is trading below $140 right now -- a steep discount for a buyout expected to close in the first half of next year -- it's because the deal is now worth considerably less than the initial price tag. In fact, even before Monday morning's announcement, the deal was already worth slightly less than $160 per share. Let's break things down.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.
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15.06.26
|Roku-Aktie legt nach Übernahmeangebot von Fox zeitweise deutlich zu (finanzen.at)
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15.06.26
|Fox to acquire streaming platform Roku for $22bn (Financial Times)