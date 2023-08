Why Are Shares of Novavax Soaring Today?

Investors in Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) haven't had much to celebrate recently, but the stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Novavax shares were up more than 17%, despite the overall stock market being flat.In a nutshell, Novavax announced that its updated COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed that it was effective against newer variants of the virus, including those that are dominant in the U.S. and are responsible for a recent rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.The tests were performed on small animals and primates. Novavax said its updated shot produced neutralizing antibody responses to the fast-spreading Eris variant, as well as others that are in wide circulation in the U.S.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel