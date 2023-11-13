|
Why are so many UK families missing out on a £2,000 childcare benefit?
It’s meant to help as costs soar. But only 36% of eligible families are claiming the tax-free childcare moneyChildcare costs in the UK are the most expensive of any developed country – but almost two-thirds of families do not claim the government money to which they are entitled.It is estimated that 1.3 million families are eligible for up to £2,000 a year per child, or £4,000 for those with disabled children, through the tax-free childcare (TFC) scheme, under which the government will add £2 to every £8 you pay your childcare provider. But just 36%, or 470,000 families, claimed in June, according to the latest data from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
