Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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08.05.2026 15:00:00
Why Are Some Investors Excited About Meta Platforms After Its Q1 Earnings?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) just delivered a solid quarter of 33% revenue growth. While impressive, investors should look beyond the top line and focus on a bigger transition.For the past year, the company has been pouring tens of billions into artificial intelligence. It built infrastructure, trained models, and reshaped its teams. The big question wasn't whether Meta was investing enough. It was whether any of that would show up in real results.After Q1, it finally did, not through a flashy new product, but in the numbers that matter -- stronger revenue, better ad performance, and higher engagement. And that's why investors are paying attention.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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