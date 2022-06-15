Why Are Stocks Falling Over the Worry of a 1% Change in Rates?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks dropped on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday after last Friday's announcement that inflation came in higher than expected. The net drop was enough to officially put the S&P 500 in bear market territory. A key driver of that decline was the worry that the Federal Reserve may have to raise rates by 100 basis points -- one full percentage point -- in order to start to tame inflation.On the surface, a 1% increase in rates may not really seem so bad. It certainly doesn't seem crazy enough to justify a massive sell-off after the market had already dropped as far as it already had in 2022. After all, a 1% increase in rates works out to an extra $100 per year -- about $0.27 per day -- for every $10,000 borrowed. The bigger problem isn't really on the borrowing side of a 100-basis-point increase in rates, it's on the investing side of such an increase.