Why Are the 2020 Pre-Summit Courses Like the Best Box of Chocolates?

For those of us focused on performance improvement, the Pre-Summit courses for the 2020 Global TapRooT® Summit present opportunities akin to the most tempting box of chocolates you can imagine. You'll understand the analogy when you see the topics for the 2020 Pre-Summit courses—offered March 9-10, the first two days of Summit Week—as each Pre-Summit course has its unique appeal and attributes for how it can help your performance and that of your organization.

TapRooT® Root Cause Analysis Training

Equifactor® Equipment Troubleshooting and Root Cause Analysis

TapRooT® Analyzing and Fixing Safety Culture Issues

Risk Management – Best Practices & ROBT Risk & Opportunity Based Thinking

TapRooT® Software Implementation & Application

Using "What if" and TapRooT® for Hazard Assessment

TapRooT® Evidence Collection and Interviewing Techniques to Sharpen Investigation Skills

Stopping Human Error

Best Practices in Mistake Proofing & Effective Corrective Actions

TapRooT® Root Cause Analysis for Patient Safety Improvement

Which Pre-Summit course is right for you? The short answer is, Choose the course that will provide the knowledge you need to help your facility reach the next level—whether it's improving safety, quality, patient safety, root cause analysis, trending, equipment reliability, or something else. If you want to learn more about the 10 Pre-Summit courses—or if you need help registering—gather further information prior to choosing which course best fits your needs.

The 2020 Global TapRooT® Summit, now in its 32nd year, will be held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort, near Austin, Texas, March 9-13, 2020. Hear and learn from well-known, incredible speakers and outstanding keynote speakers; choose from multiple tracks designed to improve performance; adopt root cause analysis best practices across industries and professions, and gain the career advantage that Summit attendance has proven to be. Did we mention the networking that draws people together and sparks engagement? And, the not-to-be-missed reception.

NOTE: Summit participants can get CEU credits for both the Summit and the Pre-Summit courses.

To learn more about the 2020 Global TapRooT® Summit, check out the Summit brochure, the schedule, and the FAQ.

Please contact System Improvements, Inc. at 865..539.2139 or email us.

About System Improvements Inc. – TapRooT®

Founded in 1988, TapRooT® solves hurdles every investigator faces. TapRooT® root cause analysis takes an investigator beyond his or her knowledge to think outside the box. Backed with extensive research in human performance, incident investigation, and root cause analysis, TapRooT® is a global leader in improved investigation effectiveness and productivity, stopping finger-pointing and blame, improving equipment reliability, and fixing operating problems.

