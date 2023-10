Why Arista Networks, Nvidia, and The Trade Desk Plunged Today

Shares of cloud networking star Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), artificial intelligence (AI) leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and programmatic ad platform The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) plunged 7.9%, 2.6%, and 7.6%, respectively, today as of 3:12 p.m. EDT.Arista, a cloud networking pioneer, is a large supplier to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Quest VR offerings. Therefore, as Meta's spending goes, so goes the revenue trajectory of Arista.Although not as highly concentrated, Nvidia is also a big supplier, as Meta continues to deploy heavy quantities of Nvidia chips to improve its Reels recommendation engine and advertising tools. Meanwhile, The Trade Desk is somewhat of a peer, as both it and Meta are large digital advertising players.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel