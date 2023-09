Why Arista Networks Soared 26% in August

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) rallied 25.9% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The gain was all the more impressive as August saw a significant pullback in most technology stocks after a hot start to the year.The month began well when the data center switching company reported impressive growth in the second quarter on July 31, coming in higher than expectations. And the month ended well, too, as an analyst boosted his price target on the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel