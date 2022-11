Why Arista Networks Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), a cloud computing networking-solutions company, rose today after the company reported better-than-expected, third-quarter financial results and issued solid fourth-quarter guidance. The tech stock climbed higher through much of today's trading and was up by 5.6% at the end of the day. Arista's Q3 revenue increased 57% from the year-ago quarter to $1.17 billion, which outpaced analysts' consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Continue reading