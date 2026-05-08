Arista Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A40V33 / ISIN: US0404132054
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08.05.2026 09:02:00
Why Arista Networks Stock Rocketed 41% Higher in April and Why It's Likely Just Getting Started
Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) charged sharply higher in April, gaining 40.7%, according to data supplied by S&P Global Market Intelligence.While the broader market recovery certainly helped to lift the stock, it was positive investor sentiment and the company's recently unveiled artificial intelligence (AI) product line that sent the network specialist to a new all-time high.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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