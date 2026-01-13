Ampliphi Biosciences Aktie

Ampliphi Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PKLC / ISIN: US04216R1023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.01.2026 13:40:41

Why Armata Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) announced the conclusion of an End-of-Phase 2 written response from the FDA and plans to advance the company's intravenously-administered Staphylococcus aureus bacteriophage product candidate, AP-SA02, into a Phase 3 clinical study in complicated S. aureus bacteremia. The Phase 3 study is anticipated to initiate in the second half of 2026.

FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research division confirmed that the safety and efficacy data from Armata's Phase 2a diSArm study support advancement to Phase 3. Also, the FDA provided critical guidance on key elements of the Phase 3 study design. The company noted that the FDA included recommendations for the future Biologics License Application and is amenable to Armata submitting a request for Qualified Infectious Disease Product Designation for AP-SA02.

In pre-market trading on NYSE American, Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are up 5.9 percent to $7.01.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Registered Shs 5,70 1,79% Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start der Berichtssaison: ATX tiefer aber trotzdem mit neuen Allzeithochs -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel in Rot, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen