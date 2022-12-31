|
31.12.2022 00:36:04
Why Arqit Quantum Stock Dived by 14% This Week
Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ: ARQQ) stock didn't end 2022 on a high note. In the last trading week of the year, the next-generation computing company's share price tumbled by 14%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors clearly weren't pleased with a new capital-raising effort announced by Arqit.In a pair of regulatory filings, Arqit disclosed that it may issue up to $100 million in a variety of debt and equity instruments. These may consist of one, several, or all of the company's ordinary shares, preference shares, debt securities, and warrants. Of that figure, up to $50 million will consist of ordinary shares disbursed via an at-the-market (ATM) offering.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!