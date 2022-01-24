|
24.01.2022 18:15:11
Why Arrival, Cenntro Electric, and Lordstown Motors Shares Are Down Today
Shares of many companies in the electric-vehicle (EV) space opened sharply lower amid a broad-based market sell-off on Monday. There were several catalysts for the sell-off, including rising interest rates and geopolitical concerns. Traders and investors seemed eager to exit high-risk positions, a category that includes many EV-related stocks.Here's where things stood for these three EV stocks as of 11:45 a.m. ET, relative to their closing prices on Friday.Concerns about a potential conflict between Russia and Western powers, likely interest rate hikes in the U.S., and a major sell-off of crypto assets over the weekend combined to leave traders and investors in no mood for the stocks of speculative early-stage companies when markets opened on Monday Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!