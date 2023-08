Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) Poster Child Nvidia Stock Rallied on Monday

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher Monday, jumping as much as 6.8%. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 6.1%.The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was bullish commentary by a Wall Street investment bank.To kick off the week, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analysts named Nvidia the bank's "top pick" in a note to clients, ahead of the company's fiscal 2024 second-quarter financial release, scheduled for Aug. 23. After reaching a new all-time high, the stock had fallen roughly 14% as of Friday's market close. The analysts call the recent decline "a good entry point," according to The Fly. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel