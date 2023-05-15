|
15.05.2023 23:01:08
Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pushed Meta Platforms Stock Higher Today
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) kicked off its trading week on a positive note, with its stock rising by more than 2% on Monday. Several bullish notes from analysts, on the basis of the company's push into artificial intelligence (AI), tipped sentiment in the social media company's favor. Meta's share-price performance notably exceeded that of the S&P 500 index on the day, which crawled up by 0.3%.Several prognosticators updated their takes on Meta Platforms in the wake of the social media company's update late last week on its AI efforts. Last Thursday, management unveiled a set of new AI-harnessing tools and services for its advertisers.Meta calls this collection the AI Sandbox, and at the moment it's a pilot program. In the company's words, it "will act as our testing playground for early versions of new tools and features, including generative AI-powered ad tools." Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!