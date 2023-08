Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Splunk Was Cruising Higher This Week

Business intelligence specialist Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) was doing well on the stock market in the last full trading week of August. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday market close, its share price was more than 16% higher week to date. This was due largely to a solid earnings report published by the company.In its second quarter of fiscal 2024, Splunk 's revenue totaled just under $910.6 million, which was 14% higher than that of the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income ballooned to nearly $135 million, or $0.71 per share, from the year-ago profit of less than $17 million. Both headline figures crushed analyst estimates. On average, prognosticators following the stock were modeling barely over $889 million on the top line and only $0.46 per share for adjusted net income. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel