Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Others Rallied Tuesday Morning

In the wake of a historic bear market of 2022, Wall Street appears to have turned the corner. After languishing for much of last year, 2023 is setting the stage for an epic bull run.Each of the major market indexes has climbed more than 20% from their respective lows, and one of the biggest catalysts has been recent developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). While stock price gains have been remarkably uneven, improvements in the overall economic outlook could help drive the overall market even higher.With that as a backdrop, several of the biggest providers of generative AI solutions were rallying on Tuesday morning Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) rose 2.1%, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) climbed 2.1%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped 2.7%, and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) surged 7.9% as of 1:30 p.m. ET.