|
02.03.2024 00:03:08
Why Artificial Intelligence and Tech Hardware Stocks Soared on Friday
Tech stocks were the stars of the equities market on Friday, with a wide range of them jumping higher in price across the trading session. That followed the impressive quarterly results and guidance proffered by a top name in the hardware field. Artificial intelligence (AI) was at the heart of that outperformance, so AI stocks were -- hardly for the first time in recent months -- a particular target of the bulls.That's why it helped if a company had "AI" baked into its name, as evidenced by BigBear.ai Holdings' (NYSE: BBAI) 3% gain. Hardware and component makers did well thanks to the aforementioned peer, with Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) advancing by almost 8% and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) rising 5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) both pushed more than 4% higher.The spark that produced the explosion was the fourth-quarter earnings report released after market close Thursday by storied hardware specialist Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL). The company soundly beat the average analyst estimate for net income while edging past that for revenue. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|34,65
|-1,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.