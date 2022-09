Why Asana Stock Exploded Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) climbed sharply higher this week, surging as much as 36.6%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of the market close on Thursday, the stock was still up 30.8%.The catalysts that drove the workplace collaboration and planning specialist higher were bullish financial results, a more robust outlook, and a bullish insider purchase.For the fiscal 2023 second quarter (ended July 31), Asana generated record revenue of $134.9 million, up 51% year over year. The company continues to run in the red, as its non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.34 expanded from $0.23 in the prior-year quarter. Continue reading