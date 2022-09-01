|
01.09.2022 23:21:31
Why Asana Stock Got Thrashed on Thursday
Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has less than one week to go before it publishes its latest set of quarterly results, and it seems that pundits aren't expecting a great performance. On Thursday, an analyst initiated coverage of the work platform software developer's stock, and his take didn't exactly inspire folks to scoop up some shares. As a result, Asana fell by nearly 7% on the day. That analyst is Citigroup's Steven Enders, who before market open started his coverage of Asana with a neutral recommendation at a price target of $23 per share.In his research note, Enders wrote that the company is facing significant competition in the workplace platform space. That'll be a challenge to surmount, as compared to certain peers Asana has limited cash on hand. Meanwhile, its costs are high compared to those of competitors.Continue reading
