Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are making big gains in today's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10% in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up approximately 1%, and the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.7%. The workflow software stock is gaining ground amid positive momentum for the broader market, and it looks like a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also factoring into the big gains. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading