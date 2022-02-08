|
08.02.2022 20:28:35
Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are making big gains in today's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10% in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up approximately 1%, and the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.7%. The workflow software stock is gaining ground amid positive momentum for the broader market, and it looks like a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also factoring into the big gains. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Asanamehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.22
|Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today (MotleyFool)
|
04.02.22
|Why Asana, Paycom, and Toast All Plummeted Double-Digits in January (MotleyFool)
|
18.01.22
|Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today (MotleyFool)
|
13.01.22
|3 Reasons Asana Can Be a Long-Term Winner (MotleyFool)
|
10.01.22