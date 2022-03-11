Why Asana Stock Plummeted This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) lost substantial ground in the last week of trading. The work-management software company's stock price closed out the period down 23.8% compared to the previous Friday's market close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Asana published fourth-quarter and full-year results on March 9, and the stock lost ground following the release despite sales and earnings coming in ahead of the market's expectations. The company posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.25 on revenue of $111.9 million. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for an adjusted loss per share of $0.28 on revenue of $105.2 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading