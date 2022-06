Why Asana Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of work-management software company Asana (NYSE: ASAN) fell on Friday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2023. While results were better than expected, investors are presently avoiding cash-burning businesses, which is what Asana is right now. For this reason, Asana stock is down 10% as of noon ET.Previously, Asana management had guided for Q1 revenue of about $115 million. The company exceeded these expectations by generating revenue of $120.6 million in Q1. And with this outperformance, management modestly raised the expected range for full-year revenue to between $536 million and $540 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading