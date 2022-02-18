|
18.02.2022 19:32:08
Why Asana Stock Popped and Dropped This Week
Shares of productivity tool Asana (NYSE: ASAN) jumped as much as 21.7% in trading early this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, before plunging down to earth. From its Thursday highs, shares have fallen 15%. The news early in the week was that founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz bought about $79 million in shares, continuing a more than $1 billion buying spree of the company's stock over the last eight months. When insiders buy a company's stock, it can often be a bullish sign. And in the case of Asana, this is the founder who appears to be going all-in on the stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
