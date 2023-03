Why Asana Stock Popped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of project management tool Asana (NYSE: ASAN) jumped 27.2% from last week's market close to Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company reported a solid quarter. Shares have given up some of those gains and are up 19.9% for the week as of 11 a.m. ET, but that's still a great week. Quarterly revenue was up 34% to $150.2 million, which beat the $145.2 million that analysts expected, but Asana still had an operating loss of $99.2 million, or 66% of revenue. From a cash-flow perspective, which excludes extremely high stock-based compensation expenses, Asana had negative $31.1 million in operating cash flow, which was better than the $39.3 million burned a quarter earlier. Continue reading