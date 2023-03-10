|
10.03.2023 17:30:07
Why Asana Stock Popped This Week
Shares of project management tool Asana (NYSE: ASAN) jumped 27.2% from last week's market close to Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company reported a solid quarter. Shares have given up some of those gains and are up 19.9% for the week as of 11 a.m. ET, but that's still a great week. Quarterly revenue was up 34% to $150.2 million, which beat the $145.2 million that analysts expected, but Asana still had an operating loss of $99.2 million, or 66% of revenue. From a cash-flow perspective, which excludes extremely high stock-based compensation expenses, Asana had negative $31.1 million in operating cash flow, which was better than the $39.3 million burned a quarter earlier. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!