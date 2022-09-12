|
12.09.2022 20:52:33
Why Asana Stock Popped Today
Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN), the workflow solutions software company, were climbing today as the tech stock continued to rally following last week's smashing second-quarter earnings report and news that CEO Dustin Moskovitz was buying $350 million in stock. Though that news came out last Wednesday night, it seemed to continue squeezing short sellers today as the stock gained for the third consecutive session.As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Asana stock was up 10.5%.In a press release last Wednesday evening, Asana said it had sold $350 million to Moskovitz in a private placement, raising money for the company for working capital and general corporate purposes. Not only does that move indicate the CEO's confidence in the stock, it also gives Asana a valuable cash infusion to help fund its growth.Continue reading
