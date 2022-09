Why Asana Stock Rocketed Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN), a software-as-a-service company for work collaboration, skyrocketed today after it reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results, which ended July 31. The company beat analysts' consensus top- and bottom-line estimates and issued guidance ahead of Wall Street's expectations. As a result, the tech stock was up by 29.5% as of 11:39 a.m. ET. Asana reported revenue of $134.9 million, up 51% from the year-ago quarter, which beat analysts' average estimate of $127.2 million. The company's non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share widened in the quarter to $0.34, from a loss of $0.23 in the year-ago quarter, but was still ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimate of a loss of $0.39 per share.