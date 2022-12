Why ASML, Applied Materials, and Lam Research Rallied in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of semiconductor equipment stocks ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) rallied in November, rising 17.4%, 24.1%, and 16.7%, respectively.There were several reasons for the across-the-board strength. First, semiconductor stocks had already sold off hard this year through September, as rising interest rates and recession fears caused a huge decline in semis after they recorded a very strong 2021.But on Nov. 10, a lighter-than-expected inflation report lit a fire under virtually all beaten-down tech stocks, as moderating inflation spurred hope the Fed may slow its interest rate hikes going forward.Continue reading