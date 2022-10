Why ASML Holding Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Dutch semiconductor equipment giant ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) rose as much as 8.2% today, before retreating to a 6% gain as of 2:40 p.m. ET.This special company, which has a monopoly on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology, reported third-quarter earnings last night, in which revenue and earnings came in ahead of expectations. Management also gave solid guidance for the quarter ahead.The beat came against the backdrop of a steep fall in the stock price, as semiconductor equipment stocks had been harmed by fears over a chip downturn next year, as well as recently announced limitations on sales to China. However, ASML's solid report seemed to allay those fears... at least for a day.Continue reading