24.07.2022 15:40:00
Why ASML Isn't Seeing the Slowdown Other Semiconductors Are
The near-term outlook doesn't look so good for semiconductors. Look no further than the recent tepid guidance from memory producer Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and hard disk storage provider Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) as evidence.First, there is a hangover from the pandemic-era boom in PCs and smartphones, with consumers now spending money on travel and experiences. High gas, rent, and food inflation are also conspiring to take away the consumer's purchasing power, and China's lockdowns have depressed demand even further.With the Federal Reserve raising rates and several measures of economic activity going into contraction, it's no surprise companies may be cutting back on investments and inventory when they can. That has the potential to even hurt the stronger data center and industrial markets -- though we haven't seen those slow just yet.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
