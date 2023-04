Why ASML Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the world's dominant semiconductor lithography machine maker, ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), were falling hard in Monday trading, down 4.8% as of 1:09 p.m. ET.ASML has a monopoly on extreme ultraviolet lithography, or EUV, which is a crucial technology in making logic chips with transistors 7 nm apart or below, and is beginning to be used in DRAM memory chip production as well.ASML's growth and backlog has continued to increase over the past year, even as the semiconductor industry went into a broad slump in mid-2022. That may have led some to believe EUV was immune from the semiconductor cycle, as chip manufacturers generally invest in the latest technology and move to the next node as quickly as possible.