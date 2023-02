Why ASML Stock Jumped 19.6% Higher in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The clouds of uncertainty that plagued shares of ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) throughout much of 2022 are beginning to fade, and investors are slowly growing more comfortable buying into this key supplier to the semiconductor manufacturing industry.Shares of ASML climbed 19.6% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on renewed hope that the company's growth will pick up in the quarters to come.ASML manufactures the extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines that are used to make the world's most powerful semiconductor chips. It is a niche business, but a lucrative one. ASML is the only company in the world that can supply chipmakers with the tools they need to make the most advanced high-end chips, and its competitors are by some estimates upwards of a decade behind it in their R&D.Continue reading