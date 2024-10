Why ASML Stock Was Sliding Again Today

Shares of ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) were falling for the second day in a row today. After the chip equipment maker accidentally reported results yesterday, investors seemed to give a thumbs-down to its earnings call this morning that added some color to its downbeat guidance for 2025.The chip stock was down 5.6% on the news as of 12:23 p.m. ET on Wednesday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool