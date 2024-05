Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Is Up Again Today

A day after AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock got a big boost from the company solidifying a key partnership, Wall Street is rallying to the cause. Shares of the space communications company got a price target boost and had traded up 19% by 11 a.m. ET.AST SpaceMobile is attempting to build a business that links smartphones to its satellite-based network. The technology would allow for voice calls and data connections even in dead spots, without customers having to buy bulky and costly satellite phones.Late Wednesday, the company announced a commercial partnership with AT&T to help with the rollout of the service this summer. AST and AT&T have been working together for years, but the new agreement gives AST a powerful partner as it prepares for a launch and caused the shares to rally.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel