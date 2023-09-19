|
19.09.2023 20:28:17
Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Is Up Today
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) has cleared a key milestone in its effort to connect terrestrial mobile phones via a satellite-based network, and investors are celebrating the accomplishment. Shares of AST climbed as much as 19% on Tuesday after the company outlined its accomplishment.AST is a space stock focused on solving a particularly vexing problem. The company is developing technology that would allow modern cellular phones to communicate with its satellites, which, if successful, has the potential to eliminate so-called "dead spots" common with terrestrial cellular networks and expand connectivity to new areas.On Tuesday, the company said its engineers successfully placed a call from Hawaii to Spain, the first-ever connection for voice and data using satellites to achieve modern 5G network quality and speed. The call was placed on Sept. 8 using an unmodified Samsung phone in an area that has no cellular service.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!