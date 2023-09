Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Is Up Today

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) has cleared a key milestone in its effort to connect terrestrial mobile phones via a satellite-based network, and investors are celebrating the accomplishment. Shares of AST climbed as much as 19% on Tuesday after the company outlined its accomplishment.AST is a space stock focused on solving a particularly vexing problem. The company is developing technology that would allow modern cellular phones to communicate with its satellites, which, if successful, has the potential to eliminate so-called "dead spots" common with terrestrial cellular networks and expand connectivity to new areas.On Tuesday, the company said its engineers successfully placed a call from Hawaii to Spain, the first-ever connection for voice and data using satellites to achieve modern 5G network quality and speed. The call was placed on Sept. 8 using an unmodified Samsung phone in an area that has no cellular service.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel