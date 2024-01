Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Just Crashed 25%

It's a good news, horrible news kind of a day for investors in cellphone-to-satellite-to-cellphone company AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), as shares of one of the world's more popular space stocks plunge 25.2% through noon ET on Friday.The good news is that AST just announced a plan to get hold of the cash it needs to finish building out its constellation of satellites, providing the world's cellphone users a means of calling anyone from anywhere via satellite. The bad news is that getting hold of this cash is going to require massive dilution of existing shareholders.And this, in a nutshell, is why the stock is tanking today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel