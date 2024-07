Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Keeps Going Up

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock enjoyed a second straight day of strong stock price gains on Friday. After shooting up 24.5% Thursday, the stock gained a further 13.4% through 12:20 p.m. ET Friday. Even better news for shareholders, there's a reason behind this rally:This start-up space communications company is just about ready to start launching satellites.AST SpaceMobile announced yesterday it has completed construction and testing of its first five Bluebird communications satellites -- operational units, as opposed to the prototype sats launched previously. Next, the company plans to ship its satellites to Cape Canaveral in August, so that SpaceX can launch them into orbit in September. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool