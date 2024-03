Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Keeps Rocketing Higher

The stock of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) popped again on Wednesday, after the satellite communications company announced on Tuesday that it has updated its filings with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for its V-band application with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Through 11:30 a.m. ET today, AST SpaceMobile stock was up 11.3%.AST says it has "agreements and understandings" with more than 40 mobile network operators around the world, but the company develops and manufactures its communications satellites primarily in the U.S.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel