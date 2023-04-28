|
28.04.2023 17:13:06
Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Was Rocketing Higher This Week
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), a unique telecom company, was having a fine week on the stock exchange. Early Friday morning, the satellite telephony specialist's share price was up by nearly 21% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The main catalyst was a successful test of its technology; encouraging preliminary financial results also helped.AST aims to distinguish itself in the rather crowded telecom field by offering cellphone service not through the industry-standard terrestrial towers but via satellites orbiting in space. So it was little wonder when the company's stock leaped higher on Tuesday, following its announcement that it had completed a cellphone call using those satellites. Specifically, the call was made from the company's home in Texas to Japan over AT&T spectrum with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
|5,31
|0,00%