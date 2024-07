Why AstraZeneca Stock Is Sliding Today

Shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) were sliding 3.2% lower as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Thursday. The decline came after the British drugmaker announced its second-quarter results.AstraZeneca reported total revenue in Q2 of $12.9 billion, up 13% year over year. This result topped the average analysts' revenue estimate of $12.6 billion.The company posted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, a 6% year-over-year increase. Its core EPS, which excludes costs related to the amortization of intangibles, impairments, legal settlements, and restructuring charges, fell 8% to $1.98. Both earnings figures beat the average analysts' EPS estimate of $1.20. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool