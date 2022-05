Why Atlassian Shares Fell 13.5% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of business software expert Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed Friday's trading session 13.5% lower. The company posted analyst-stumping results for the third quarter of 2022, but the bears found enough motivation in a mixed slate of fourth-quarter guidance to take the stock down anyway.Image source: Getty Images.Your average analyst expected Atlassian to report adjusted earnings of roughly $0.32 per share on sales near $701 million in the third quarter. Instead, the company served up top-line revenues of $740 million and earnings of $0.47 per share. Revenues rose by 30% year over year, led by a 60% surge in cloud-based revenues.Continue reading