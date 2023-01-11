|
11.01.2023 18:28:13
Why Atlassian Soared Today
Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) were rallying as much as 10.1% on Wednesday, following the release of a bullish note from a Wall Street analyst.The optimism comes after a brutal stretch for this software stock, which remains around 74% below its all-time highs, even after today's surge. Given the hugely negative sentiment around the stock and the broader sector, investors cheered the analyst note, which highlighted a specific catalyst for the stock.Analysts at Mizuho Securities maintained their buy rating on Atlassian shares, while lowering their price target from $320 to $255. Still, that target remains about 78% higher than today's share levels around $143.Continue reading
