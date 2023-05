Why Atlassian Stock Dropped 4% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cloud computing software company Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) slid 3.8% in mid-afternoon trading on Monday at 3 p.m. ET.You can probably blame British banker Barclays for that. In an unusual weekend move, Barclays cut its price target on Atlassian stock by 16% on Sunday to $130 per share -- "$130 per share" being perhaps not coincidentally almost the exact share price that Atlassian finds itself at today.Continue reading