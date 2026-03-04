Atlassian Aktie
WKN DE: A2ABYA / ISIN: GB00BZ09BD16
|
04.03.2026 06:42:18
Why Atlassian Stock Fell 36% in February
Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) continued to bear the brunt of the software sell-off last month as the collaboration-based software company disappointed the market with its fourth-quarter earnings report and fell alongside its software-as-a-service (SaaS) peers.Investors are worried that new AI tools will disrupt companies like Atlassian by offering easier, customizable solutions for things like kanban boards, a Jira tool that is one of its most popular products.Atlassian sells to mostly small and medium-sized businesses, which also makes it more vulnerable to new competition.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
