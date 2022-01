Why Atlassian Stock Soared 10% on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Australian workflow management system provider Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) jumped in Friday trading, closing the day up 9.7% after the company crushed its fiscal second-quarter 2022 earnings report Thursday night.Ahead of the report, analysts had forecast that Atlassian would earn $0.39 per share on sales of $641.3 million in the period, which ended Dec. 31. In fact, it earned $0.50 per share and did $688.5 million in sales, beating expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading